About this Episode

Today, Rebel News' Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini start with Mark Carney claiming that an oligopoly "can lead to more competition with fewer players" as he weighs in on the Quebecor-Telus deal.

Plus, Pierre Poilievre slams the Liberals' record immigration targets while Canadians wait a record 30.7 weeks for treatment and health care for refugee claimants costs $2 million a day.

And finally, Carney's new strategic partnership with communist China, from Chinese EVs on Canadian roads to his Starlink spat with Elon Musk.

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