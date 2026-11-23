Carney’s fake Trump, Rebel hits prime time, Poilievre’s call out of mass immigration | Rebel Roundup
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for the Rebel Roundup livestream! (which airs every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at a clip in which ZoomerMedia's Moses Znaimer says he wants Rebel News on his air five nights a week in prime time, starting in 2027.
Plus, comedian Mark Critch's fake Trump at the Press Gallery Dinner, Prime Minister Mark Carney's roast jokes and Pierre Poilievre's two jokes from the same night.
Also, Poilievre's Conservative motion on immigration, his press availability on permanent residents and Michelle Rempel Garner on Statistics Canada demographics.
And finally, Carney's comments on Chinese electric vehicles, Defence Minister David McGuinty on a classified U.S. memo, Justice Minister Sean Fraser on ICC warrants and what the Independent Press Gallery calls an Antifa intimidation campaign against Rebel journalists.
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Watch Rebel Roundup, our daily live news show, featuring top Rebel News reporters breaking down the biggest stories of the day. Plus, catch live coverage of breaking news, on-the-ground reporting, and special events as they happen. Stay ahead of the narrative—tune in live and get the other perspective!https://www.rebelnews.com/live