David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for the Rebel Roundup livestream! (which airs every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at a clip in which ZoomerMedia's Moses Znaimer says he wants Rebel News on his air five nights a week in prime time, starting in 2027.

Plus, comedian Mark Critch's fake Trump at the Press Gallery Dinner, Prime Minister Mark Carney's roast jokes and Pierre Poilievre's two jokes from the same night.

Also, Poilievre's Conservative motion on immigration, his press availability on permanent residents and Michelle Rempel Garner on Statistics Canada demographics.

And finally, Carney's comments on Chinese electric vehicles, Defence Minister David McGuinty on a classified U.S. memo, Justice Minister Sean Fraser on ICC warrants and what the Independent Press Gallery calls an Antifa intimidation campaign against Rebel journalists.

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To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.

"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.

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