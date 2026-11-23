About this Episode

David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid discuss the top stories of the day. Prime Minister Mark Carney and a fake Donald Trump at the Press Gallery Dinner, Pierre Poilievre's push against record immigration levels, and Rebel News heading to prime time with Moses Znaimer's ZoomerMedia.

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