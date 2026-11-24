About this Episode

Today, Rebel News' Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle dig into the MAiD committee, including the clips that went viral on X, and what Canada's assisted dying debate looks like to the rest of the world.

Plus, fertility lobbying in Canada, and the Saskatoon Community Clinic and how public money flows to it. Also, Alberta moves to restrict access to the provincial voter list after a leak, Quebec Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon refuses to take an oath to the King despite a court ruling, and Conservative immigration critic Michelle Rempel Garner presses the Liberals in Question Period on who is getting the 585,000 remaining permanent resident spots.

Also, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says a Canada-U.S. trade deal should be about the Golden Dome and Arctic security, not Netflix French-language programming, U.S. trade chief Jamieson Greer on the talks, and Ontario Premier Doug Ford on the industrial carbon tax and the Stellantis Brampton plant.

Want to watch the full show? Become a RebelNewsPlus subscriber: https://www.rebelnewsplus.com

Support independent journalism that takes no money from the government: https://www.rebelnews.com