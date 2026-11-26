Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini are LIVE for the Rebel Roundup livestream! (which airs every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. ET/12 p.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at the House vote on immigration levels. Michelle Rempel Garner says every Liberal MP voted for record levels next year, and Pierre Poilievre ties the numbers to doctors, jobs and homes.

Next, the nurse who cared for soldiers burned in the CFB Wainwright fire says she was reprimanded and could lose her job after posing for a photo with Pierre Poilievre.

Plus, a CTV W5 investigation finding that nearly 7,000 airport workers with criminal records have been granted security clearance in Canada.

Also on the list: Poilievre on the industrial carbon tax, Rebel's report on Carney's budget bill and Alto, and an Alberta Speaker removing the NDP's opposition whip.

And finally, B.C. pulling SOGI 123 material from government resources and promising to remove it from schools.

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