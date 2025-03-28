REBEL ROUNDUP | Poilievre campaigns in BC, Carney's past plagiarism, Ford wants to hurt the US

About this Episode

Hosted by: David Menzies and Drea Humphrey

Today, we're looking at Pierre Poilievre's rally in British Columbia, where a huge crowd turned out to support the Conservative leader in region that will be crucial to deciding which party forms the next government.

Plus, new allegations of plagiarism have been published in the National Post regarding Prime Minister Mark Carney's Oxford doctoral thesis, which cites 10 instances of plagiarism according to experts who reviewed the material.

And finally, with President Trump targeting vehicles made outside the U.S. for tariffs, Premier Doug Ford is saying he plans to inflict as much pain as possible on American consumers, while trying to spare Canadian consumers. Is such a thing even possible, given the close connection between automakers in Ontario and the U.S.?

