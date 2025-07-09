REBEL ROUNDUP | RCMP calls trad values 'extremist', Wages up as immigration down, Alberta fights DEI

About this Episode

Hosted by: Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle

Today, we're looking at an interview with an RCMP Staff Sergeant who told the CBC that a person switching beliefs from “equal rights” to “traditional values” is a warning sign of extremism.

Plus, the Conference Board of Canada is suggesting that as immigration numbers slow down, wages for Canadians will go up.

And finally, Alberta is tackling diversity, equity and inclusion and other woke ideologies as municipalities are being pushed to back away from far-left policies and programs that have harmed the province's cities.

Watch live video broadcast of Rebel Roundup right here on RebelNews.com or on Rumble and YouTube. Tune in every weekday at 1 p.m. ET (11 a.m. MT).

