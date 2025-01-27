REBEL ROUNDUP | Rebels catch Mark Carney, Trump vows to 'enlarge' US, Alberta COVID report

About this Episode

Hosted by: David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid

Today, we're looking at our Rebel News Quebec team catching up with Liberal leadership contender Mark Carney, who Alexa Lavoie grilled with questions.

Plus, President Trump is only a week into his second term and he's vowing to expand the territory of the United States. Are his talks of acquiring Greenland serious? What about Canada?

And finally, Alberta released a report on the provincial response to COVID-19 and it paints a bad picture for public health authorities.

