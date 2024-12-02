REBEL ROUNDUP | Rebels take back our streets, Trudeau meets Trump, Did India target Patrick Brown?

About this Episode

Hosted by: David Menzies & Sheila Gunn Reid

Today, we're looking at what happened over the weekend as Rebel News hosted a Take Back Our Streets rally in Toronto at the Bathurst and Sheppard intersection, the site of recent pro- and anti-Israel rallies — and where Rebel News boss Ezra Levant and reporter David Menzies were previously arrested while reporting on the demonstrations.

Plus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took a surprise trip late last week to Florida, where he met with President-elect Donald Trump for a "very productive" meeting, according to the U.S. leader.

And finally, Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown is set to appear before the Commons public safety and national security committee after allegations surfaced suggesting India targeted Brown's bid for the Conservative leadership in 2022, with the nation taking aim at Brown's campaign due to his ties with Brampton's large Sikh community.

