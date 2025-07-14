REBEL ROUNDUP | Ron betrays Don again, Carney's conflicts of interest, Will owners respect gun grab
About this Episode
Hosted by: Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies
Today, we're looking at Ron MacLean's latest betrayal of Canadian icon and former Coach's Corner cohost, Don Cherry. MacLean, still with CBC, asserted that Cherry's controversial “you people” rant was an exit strategy for the longtime hockey broadcaster — leading Cherry to refute the claim in an interview with the Toronto Sun's Joe Warmington.
Plus, late last week Mark Carney's lengthy list of conflicts of interest was unveiled, with the prime minister having to recuse himself in business connected to over 100 companies.
And finally, a new report is shining light on the Liberals' concerns that law-abiding firearms owners will not respect the government's efforts at gun grabbing.
