Rebel Roundup | Saks grilled in Parliament, Secret RCMP report warns of revolt, Ford slams Trudeau

Today, we're looking Canadian senator Leo Housakos grilling Liberal MP Ya'ara Saks in Parliament over her warm embrace of terrorist boss and Holocaust denier Mahmoud Abbas.

Plus, a secret report from the RCMP warns the federal government of a possible large-scale revolt in the next few years over increasing financial strain and hardship.

And finally, Doug Ford calls out Justin Trudeau over the carbon tax, asking, "I don't know what the guy's smoking up there, but it's not beneficial. It hurts people."

