Rebel Roundup | Saks grilled in Parliament, Secret RCMP report warns of revolt, Ford slams Trudeau
Sheila Gunn Reid is LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking Canadian senator Leo Housakos grilling Liberal MP Ya'ara Saks in Parliament over her warm embrace of terrorist boss and Holocaust denier Mahmoud Abbas.
Plus, a secret report from the RCMP warns the federal government of a possible large-scale revolt in the next few years over increasing financial strain and hardship.
And finally, Doug Ford calls out Justin Trudeau over the carbon tax, asking, "I don't know what the guy's smoking up there, but it's not beneficial. It hurts people."
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Odysee.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on YouTube.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON GETTR: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Gettr.com
Send us chats to read on air!
Sheila will be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from users on Rumble!
Follow Rebel News on Big Tech alternatives
Rebel News is on Rumble
Rebel News is on Minds
Rebel News is on Odysee
Rebel News is on Bitchute
- By Rebel News
LIVESTREAM
Join the REBEL ROUNDUP livestream, Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T.Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.