REBEL ROUNDUP | Sean Feucht worship tour, Non-whites reject mass migration, Trump takes on censors

About this Episode

Hosted by: Sheila Gunn Reid and Alexa Lavoie

Today, we're looking at the controversy that has erupted from left-wing radicals over American Christian performer Sean Feucht's Canadian worship tour, which saw a counter-protest outside of the Montreal church that hosted his Quebec event this weekend.

Plus, a new survey has found non-white Canadians are the strongest group opposed to mass immigration. Do the findings put an end to the narrative that resisting mass immigration is a "racist" belief?

And finally, President Donald Trump is in Europe, where he has taken on the rise of censorship across the continent.

Watch live video broadcast of Rebel Roundup right here on RebelNews.com or on Rumble and YouTube. Tune in every weekday at 1 p.m. ET (11 a.m. MT).

Past Livestreams