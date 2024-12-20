Rebel Roundup | Singh calls for winter election, Terrorism in Canada, Smith protects Alberta energy

About this Episode

Hosted by: Sheila Gunn Reid

Today, we're looking at Jagmeet Singh saying his government will finally support a non-confidence vote against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberals. Can we trust Singh to keep his word? And is the NDP leader finally acting because he's secured his MP pension?

Plus, attacks against Jews are continuing across Canada, with a large menorah knocked over and a Jewish girls' school shot at again in Toronto, along with another firebombing attack at a Montreal synagogue.

And finally, Premier Danielle Smith discussed the ongoing talks of a trade war between Canada and the United States, and how the country's premiers are taking action to protect the borders as political chaos unfolds at the federal level over Trump's tariff threat.

