REBEL ROUNDUP | Smith meets Carney, NDP says don't travel to the US, Tesla terror comes to Canada

Hosted by: Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies

Today, we're looking at Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's meeting with new Prime Minister Mark Carney, following the premier's announcement of amendments to the province's Critical Infrastructure Defence Act, which asserted more authority over natural resources.

Plus, New Democrats are pushing Canadians to cancel their travel plans to the United States — not because of the plummeting value of the loonie, but because of President Trump's ongoing 51st state rhetoric and tariffs.

And finally, radical left-wing extremism has been exported from the U.S., with Tesla vehicles and dealerships now being targeted in Canada.

