REBEL ROUNDUP | Trudeau resigns, Parliament prorogued, UK PM reacts to Musk backing Tommy Robinson

About this Episode

Hosted by: Sheila Gunn Reid and Ezra Levant (first half)

Today, we have reactions to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau finally announcing what many Canadians have been desiring — that he's stepping down as leader of the Liberal Party of Canada. The announcement comes with a catch, however, that the PM has prorogued Parliament until March 24 and will remain on as leader in the meantime.

Plus, an election now seems almost certain for spring — unless a new Liberal leader is named... Jagmeet Singh and the NDP wouldn't support that, would they?

And finally, X owner Elon Musk has caused a stir across the Atlantic, where he's taken up the defence of Tommy Robinson and challenged the British government's failure to protect its citizens.

Watch the video versions of the Rebel Roundup livestream right here on RebelNews.com or on Rumble and YouTube. Tune in live every Monday and Friday at 1 p.m. ET (11 a.m. MT).