REBEL ROUNDUP | Trump on Alberta, Jagmeet Singh's unhinged rant, Sponsors pull Toronto Pride funding

About this Episode

Hosted by: Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini

Today, we're looking at a reporter asking President Trump about a movement in Western Canada that could see Alberta, Saskatchewan and perhaps more breakaway and join the United States. “It's true, a lot of people in Canada are liking becoming our beautiful, cherished 51st state,” the president said.

Plus, Jagmeet Singh took aim at Trump during an unhinged rant at a conference in Montreal. There, the NDP leader called the U.S. president a “fascist” and called on Canada to bar Trump from entering the country to attend the upcoming G7 summit.

And finally, unnamed sponsors have been dropping out of Toronto's Pride parade. Organizers cite the change in the U.S. administration as a reason, with companies in shifting away from backing divisive diversity, equity and inclusion events.

Watch live video broadcast of Rebel Roundup right here on RebelNews.com or on Rumble and YouTube. Tune in every weekday at 1 p.m. ET (11 a.m. MT).