REBEL ROUNDUP | Trump saves women's sports, US pulls out of UNRWA, Woke subsidies in foreign aid

About this Episode

Hosted by: Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle (ft. Ezra Levant)

Today, we're looking at a new executive order signed by President Trump which is set to keep biological men out of women and girls' sports.

Plus, the US is also pulling out of the UN Human Rights Council and withdrawing support for UNRWA, the globalist organization's body for Palestinian "relief works".

And finally, with the Trump administration pulling the plug on USAID funding, revelations have surfaced about how Americans' tax dollars were being used as subsidies for woke projects around the world.

