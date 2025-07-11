REBEL ROUNDUP | Trump threatens Canada with 35% tariffs, Carney and Eby push back, RCMP budget cuts
About this Episode
Hosted by: David Menzies and Drea Humphrey
Today, we're looking at President Trump's latest threat to Canada, sending a letter warning of 35% tariffs goods that are non-compliant with the existing USMCA trade deal.
Plus, we'll look at Prime Minister Mark Carney and B.C. Premier David Eby's response to the latest tariff threat and what might come next in negotiations.
And finally, a leaked email from the RCMP shows the federal police force could be facing budget cuts amid rising crime across Canada.
Watch live video broadcast of Rebel Roundup right here on RebelNews.com or on Rumble and YouTube. Tune in every weekday at 1 p.m. ET (11 a.m. MT).