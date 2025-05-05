REBEL ROUNDUP | Trump to meet Carney, Albertans identify as 'Alberta First', Canada falls in freedom

About this Episode

Hosted by: Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies

Today, we're looking at Prime Minister Mark Carney's expected first in-person meeting with President Donald Trump, following the U.S. leader's continued comments about making Canada the 51st state during an interview with NBC's Meet The Press this past weekend.

Plus, one in four Albertans identify themselves as Albertan first and Canadian second, according to a new poll. Will another Liberal victory drive even more Albertans to see themselves as Alberta firsters?

And finally, Canada has experienced another decline in its freedom rankings, this time for press freedom — something that isn't likely to come as a surprise to regular Rebel News viewers, given the way the government treats independent press outlets.

Watch live video broadcast of Rebel Roundup right here on RebelNews.com or on Rumble and YouTube. Tune in every weekday at 1 p.m. ET (11 a.m. MT).