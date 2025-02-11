REBEL ROUNDUP | Trump unveils new tariffs, Canada's response, Poilievre would cut foreign spending

About this Episode

Hosted by: Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle

Today, we're looking at new tariffs on all foreign steel and aluminum unveiled by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Plus, with a one-month delay in tariffs over border security reached, we'll look at how Canadian leaders are responding to this new announcement from the American government.

And finally, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre announced under his leadership, Canada would make "massive cuts" to foreign spending with that money then redirected to priorities back within our nation's borders.

Watch live video broadcast of Rebel Roundup right here on RebelNews.com or on Rumble and YouTube. Tune in every weekday at 1 p.m. ET (11 a.m. MT).