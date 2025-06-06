REBEL ROUNDUP | Unemployment hits 7%, Border bill sparks privacy fears, Ford ready for tariff fight

About this Episode

Hosted by: Tamara Ugolini and Drea Humphrey

Today, we're looking at unemployment reaching 7% in the country, a nine-year high as young Canadians prepare for the summer job search.

Plus, Prime Minister Mark Carney has introduced a new border security bill fraught with issues that could increase government surveillance and decrease personal privacy.

And finally, Premier Doug Ford says that if negotiations fail between Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump over tariffs, he's ready to go "guns-a-blazing" in response.

Watch live video broadcast of Rebel Roundup right here on RebelNews.com or on Rumble and YouTube. Tune in every weekday at 1 p.m. ET (11 a.m. MT).

