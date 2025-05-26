REBEL ROUNDUP | Walk For Israel confrontation, 'Leaders' back pro-Hamas thugs, Rebels catch Liberals

About this Episode

Hosted by: Ezra Levant and David Menzies

Today, we're looking at the confrontation between attendees at the annual Walk For Israel in Toronto and the pro-Hamas crowd that turned out to protest the annual event.

Plus, controversy erupted over the decision to allow the pro-Hamas crowd to march alongside the pro-Israel rally, allowing the counterdemonstrators to blare music and yell at the Israeli supporters.

And finally, Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie is in Ottawa as members of Parliament return to the House of Commons, where she caught up with some Liberal MPs on their way into the building.

Watch live video broadcast of Rebel Roundup right here on RebelNews.com or on Rumble and YouTube. Tune in every weekday at 1 p.m. ET (11 a.m. MT).

