Rebels return to Toronto intersection to Take Back Our Streets

Watch new Rebel Roundup livestreams every Monday and Friday!

SPONSOR | With the woke banks on one side and cookie-cutter, multi-national wealth managers on the other, it can seem like the conservative Canadian is out of options. Call Rocklinc Investment Partners, Canada’s premier conservative money manager: www.RockLinc.com

Since the October 7, 2023, Hamas terror attack against Israel, a group of Israeli supporters has been gathering at a Toronto intersection calling for the return of hostages taken in the assault on southern Israel.

But in recent weeks, a group of anti-Israel counter-protesters have shown up, holding a duelling rally on the opposite side of the street in the predominantly Jewish neighbourhood.

Rebel News has been covering the demonstrations, putting questions to both sides — something that caused a stir among the pro-Hamas crowd. Ultimately, with a heavy police presence on the scene, both David Menzies and Rebel News founder Ezra Levant were arrested on separate occasions while trying to do simple journalism.

December 1 saw Rebel News host a “Take Back Our Streets” rally in opposition of these arrests, and to reassert civil liberties as laid out in the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

On Monday's Rebel Roundup livestream, David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid shared their reactions to this successful rally, which saw a strong-but-calm police presence as tensions seemed to be dialled back.

One strange occurrence saw the anti-Israel crowd, switch from holding a reenactment of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar's final moments to instead placing a hat in the mock blood-soaked chair.

“If the idea was to intimidate me, was to make me tear up, was to make me run away — no, it had the precise opposite effect. It made me laugh,” David said of the hat, a reference to his iconic style choice.

“That is absolutely a threat to you,” added Sheila, describing it as “a very passive-aggressive threat to (your) life.”

Watch new Rebel Roundup livestreams every Monday and Friday at 1 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. MT.