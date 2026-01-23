Recent loser Saks pulls a Freeland, landing a lobbying gig outside of the mandatory cooling-off period

Former Liberal cabinet minister Ya’ara Saks is now working for Sussex Strategy Group.

She was in cabinet.

She lost her seat less than a year ago.

Now she’s inside a lobbying firm.

Under the Federal Accountability Act, former cabinet ministers aren’t supposed to lobby — directly or indirectly — for five years. Not five months. Five years.

That law exists because Canadians are tired of politicians turning public office into a private business plan. And Saks isn’t some forgettable backbencher.

She’s the junior cabinet minister who posed for an official government photo holding hands with Mahmoud Abbas — a man with a long record of Holocaust denial. Ottawa released that photo. On purpose.

Ya'ara Saks, the Trudeau MP who flew to Ramallah to take a selfie with Mahmoud Abbas, the Palestinian terrorist, was thrown out tonight by her own voters.

Good riddance to one of the most disgraceful MPs in Parliament.





People were rightly furious. Jewish Canadians especially. Saks didn’t apologize. She got defensive.

So we made sure it wasn’t forgotten.

We drove a billboard truck through her riding with that photo.

Does it get any worse than Ya'ara Saks? Vilifies Freedom Convoy; claims "honk honk" is an acronym for "heil Hitler"; goes to Ramallah to embrace Holocaust denier/terrorism supporter Mahmoud Abbas! A self-hating Jew.

We pamphleted her constituents with it. Because voters deserved to know who was representing them.

Then voters made their call.

Now she’s popped up at Sussex Strategy Group, skating right up to the edge of the very law Liberals claim to care about.

And she’s following a familiar path — the Chrystia Freeland path.

Chrystia Freeland went from Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister with access to everything straight into an advisory role with the Government of Ukraine. Good luck to them. We know what she did to the economy here.

Ukraine, by the way, is one of the largest recipients of Canadian foreign aid. Billions in military aid. Billions in financial assistance.

And Freeland took that job either right before or right after another massive Canadian handout to Ukraine.

TIMELINE OF A SCANDAL



Chrystia Freeland was offered the Ukraine job on Dec. 22.



She told Mark Carney on Dec. 24.



They kept it a secret.



On Dec. 27, Carney and Freeland gave another $2.5 billion to Ukraine without revealing the conflict.



Zelenskyy broke the news yesterday.

Which was it? Hard to say. The timeline is murky at best.

But here’s what is clear: she went from controlling the taps to advising one of the biggest recipients of Canadian taxpayer money with no real cooling-off period and no accountability.

Liberals will say, “It’s not lobbying.” It's not a conflict of interest or influence peddling. They always do.

But Canadians know what this is.

It’s insiders looking after insiders.

Lose the seat.

Lose the title.

Keep the access.

That’s the Liberal way.

And they’re always shocked when Canadians remember.

But we do...