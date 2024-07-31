'Reclaiming our culture, heritage, and future': Reactions from Tommy Robinson's patriotic rally

E-transfer (Canada):

On July 27, thousands of Brits showed up in Trafalgar Square, in London, England, to support Tommy Robinson's work and express their frustration against the globalist agenda that the government is trying to impose on them. During the day, multiple people were interviewed; you can watch the first part of the report here.

In this report, four well-known individuals were interviewed about immigration and the movement currently taking place in the U.K.

Tamara Lich, a Canadian Freedom Convoy leader who has been prosecuted for standing up against the government; Laurence Fox, an English actor and political activist; Paul Thorpe, a popular YouTuber; and Bishop Cei Dewar, a TV and news contributor and podcast host, all shared their perspectives on the current situation.

Tommy Robinson arrested under anti-terrorism law: Alexa Lavoie on what happened in England



After hosting a massive patriotic rally over the weekend, @TRobinsonNewEra was arrested, released and fled the United Kingdom. Rebel reporter @TheVoiceAlexa was in London, and she tells… pic.twitter.com/gDzYhJhpAY — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 30, 2024

"This movement is growing," said Thorpe. "When it starts to reach its potential, we will then go to the politicians and tell them what we want, not the other way around."

"We have a West-facing movement, a counter-movement," mentioned Fox. "We need a community that stands against the suppression of free speech, the abuses of our children, and the perversion of society."

WATCH: Listen to what the British patriots on the ground this Saturday had to say before Tommy Robinson was arrested through the Terrorism Act.https://t.co/8USnKIXQS9 pic.twitter.com/g7L2JWRksv — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) July 28, 2024

One of the primary messages echoed throughout the gathering was about reclaiming power and culture.

"This is about putting the power back in the hands of the people who believe in this country," declared Bishop Dewar. "We are reclaiming our culture, heritage, and future from the false ideologies stripping them away."

The unity of the event was palpable.

"The whole event is about unity and freedom, which is very close to my heart," shared Lich. "We've seen what happens when we come together, drop the labels, and stand united."

HAPPENING NOW



Trafalgar Square is currently overcrowded with supporters of @TRobinsonNewEra.



People from all walks of life have gathered to denounce the current state of governance.



Please donate at https://t.co/8USnKIXj2B to support my journey! pic.twitter.com/SgwJD0cWeh — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) July 27, 2024

Nigel Farage, leader of Reform UK, whose party gained traction as the Conservatives collapsed and lost to the Labour Party during the last election was also a topic of discussion.

"Nigel Farage, I think he means well," said YouTuber Thorpe. "But he needs to wake up and realize we are his supporters. If he doesn't stand with his own people, he has no one."

Regarding new Prime Minister Keir Starmer, leader of the Labour Party, feelings were mixed.

"Keir Starmer has no mandate to rule this country. 80% of people didn't vote for him," argued the activist Fox. "The current political system needs to be broken and completely reformed," added Bishop Dewar.

"They want to destroy British culture, but we won't let them," expressed Thorpe.

The interviewees all agreed on the need for tougher immigration laws.

"Nobody wants to tackle immigration because it's too politically incorrect," said Bishop Dewar. "We need to do what's best for our people and look at our immigration policies with a clearer head."