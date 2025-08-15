Reconciliation or discrimination? The truth about B.C.'s UNDRIP law and how to stop it

Across British Columbia, under the guise of “reconciliation,” our province is being reshaped — not by democratic consensus, but by globalist ideology embedded into law.

In 2019, every single MLA present in the B.C. legislature voted to make B.C. the first jurisdiction in the world to adopt the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples as binding law.

Because of this, B.C.’s Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (DRIPA) leaves its best for Indigenous peoples, instead of what’s best for all people.

UNDRIP’s declaration says Indigenous groups should have broad, veto-like influence over laws and land use decisions through its demand for “free, prior, and informed consent” on matters affecting land they claim was traditionally theirs.

In 2021, the federal government became the second jurisdiction to adopt its own UNDRIP legislation. While still concerning, they kept it policy-based, meaning it’s slower to implement, easier to amend, and possible to pause.

But in B.C., where over 200 First Nations are already claiming ownership, often with overlapping and competing claims that cover more than 100% of the province’s land, while 95% of the population is non-Indigenous, the government went full throttle with DRIPA.

And six years later, we have a clearer picture of where we’re headed.

In Haida Gwaii, the province entered a controversial DRIPA-inspired agreement granting the Haida Nation shared governance over the region’s islands — leaving thousands of non-Haida residents subject to decisions made by a band government they can’t vote for or remove.

More recently, residents of Okanagan Falls — a community that’s 97% non-Indigenous — were blindsided to learn that their decision to incorporate has now subjected them to DRIPA.

The neighbouring Osoyoos First Nation has informed the province that it wants Okanagan Falls’ name, and potentially street names, changed to their preference. They also want Crown land removed from the soon-to-be municipality’s boundaries, and to be notified every time the community plans a development.

UNDRIP-aligned laws and policies create a two-tiered society where an elite group’s influence and legal authority takes precedence over the interests of the vast majority of Canadians.

That’s not reconciliation — it’s discrimination.

