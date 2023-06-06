Record-breaking number: 16 suspected terrorists apprehended at U.S. border in April

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

According to the most recent data from CBP, in April alone, an additional 16 individuals believed to be involved in terrorist activities that were captured while attempting to cross the U.S. border from the South.

Based on the data, it is revealed that 16 individuals listed on the FBI terrorism watchlist were apprehended while attempting to cross the border. This brings the total number for this fiscal year to nearly 100, which marks a record-breaking figure.

Regarding the number of individuals who managed to cross the border without being apprehended is uncertain.

Those 16 individuals are only the ones we know about. Imagine how many have crossed Biden's open border undetected. https://t.co/J6LPzC1aCT — House Homeland GOP (@HomelandGOP) May 17, 2023

According to reporter Bill Melugin's observation, the number of apprehensions in April alone surpasses the combined total for the four years that Trump served as president.

NEW: Per fed & TX law enforcement sources, multiple times this week, suspected members of the Northeast Cartel, armed w/ rifles, crossed into the US in the Fronton, TX area in the RGV. 5 arrested yesterday via Border Patrol, @TxDPS, & @TXMilitary. Others seen on cam.

Pics: TX DPS pic.twitter.com/DELUXIjYTO — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 2, 2023

This is the stark reality of having an unsecured international border & the threats to public safety & national security.



Great work by @TxDPS, @TXMilitary, & #USBP! #OperationLoneStar https://t.co/7LkA5H0VqU — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) June 2, 2023

According to the Department of Homeland Security, they assert that the border is under control and emphasize that the most significant terrorist threat faced by the United States stems from domestic extremists who are radicalized by false narratives spread on online platforms.

As reported by Rebel News last year, the Biden administration launched a specialized domestic terrorism unit. The administration remains hyper focused on the thereat of white supremacy instead of the crisis at the southern border.

“The attacks in recent years underscore the threat that domestic terrorism continues to pose to our citizens, to law enforcement officers, to public officials, and to our democratic institutions,” said Assistant Attorney General Olsen at the time. “Based on the assessment of the intelligence community, we face an elevated threat from domestic violent extremists.”