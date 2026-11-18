Students from Yorkton Regional High School and Canora Composite School left a May 6 student matinee of Little Red Warrior and His Lawyer at Regina’s Globe Theatre early, according to records released by Good Spirit School Division under freedom of information.

The play is by Kevin Loring. The division’s records include itineraries describing the trip as “tied to various outcomes in the ELA curricula.” Yorkton Regional High School paid $2,300 for 92 tickets.

After the performance, letters sent to parents said students “were exposed to explicit content.” The letters said the schools “were assured that it would be appropriate for students.” One letter added that staff had been told the matinee was “suitable for elementary-aged audiences.”

In a letter to the Globe, Yorkton Regional High School principal Dr. Brandon Needham wrote that “the 14+ rating, combined with assurances from your staff that the matinee performance was suitable even for elementary-aged students, was misleading.” He requested a full refund for the group.

Director of Education Quintin Robertson told the school board that formal complaints had been filed and that the theatre’s communication about the content “appears to have been inaccurate.” He also told the board there were “concerns that students may have remained in the performance longer than they should have.” Families received full refunds. Division records say it is pursuing the Globe “for 100% reimbursement for all costs of this trip.”

Students from a Regina high school were also pulled from the play that week, as Rebel News reported.

A complaint to SK Arts in the records says the play’s age advisory “was later changed from 14+ to 16+ after schools had already attended.” SK Arts replied that funded organizations “operate independently and are responsible for the content they present.”

Globe representatives also appeared before the House of Commons Heritage Committee, where Conservative MPs Kevin Waugh and Kerry Diotte questioned them, and Sheila Gunn Reid looked at the theatre’s complaint about the questioning.

On July 29, 2026, the City of Regina approved a $1.386 million emergency grant to the Globe Theatre.

Rebel News obtained 117 files from the division and will continue following this story.