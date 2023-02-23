‘Reddit moment’: NATO draws fire for comparing Ukraine conflict to Harry Potter and Star Wars

NATO has come under scrutiny for a peculiar tweet drawing parallels between the ongoing Ukraine conflict and the fictional worlds of Harry Potter and Star Wars.

The quote, that purportedly came from a Ukrainian soldier, read:

“Ukraine is hosting one of the great epics of this century ‘We are Harry Potter and William Wallace, the Na’vi and Han Solo. We’re escaping from Shawshank and blowing up the Death Star. We are fighting with the Harkonnens and challenging Thanos.’”

🗣️ Differences become secondary



❝There are hundreds of thousands of soldiers in trenches. Millions of their friends and relations are at home without power. In these circumstances, it doesn’t matter what your language is.❞



[8/10] pic.twitter.com/gJQt3KtKKL — NATO (@NATO) February 23, 2023

🗣️ Ukraine is hosting one of the great epics of this century



❝We are Harry Potter and William Wallace, the Na’vi and Han Solo. We’re escaping from Shawshank and blowing up the Death Star. We are fighting with the Harkonnens and challenging Thanos.❞



[9/10] pic.twitter.com/HBji5RoWws — NATO (@NATO) February 23, 2023

NATO has faced criticism for the tweet comparing the conflict in Ukraine to popular film franchises, Harry Potter and Star Wars, with numerous commenters mocking both NATO and Ukraine for the “Reddit moment,” and calling Ukraine a “Reddit country.”

“Thanks NATO, now all the ‘smart people’ feel vindicated for being against Ukraine because of you posting this Reddit fever dream of a quote,” wrote one commenter.

“North Atlantic Reddit Organization,” wrote another.

The tweet was seen by many as an insensitive and out of touch comparison between real-world violence and fictional entertainment. Ukraine supporters expressed their disappointment with the tweet, arguing that such comparisons trivialize the seriousness of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.