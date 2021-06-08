"Refrain from sending any wrong signals”: China warns U.S. over senators’ visit to Taiwan

Pool Photo via AP

China’s communist government has issued a warning to the United States over the planned visit of three U.S. senators to Taiwan. China has refused to recognize Taiwan as a sovereign state and insists that the country be “re-unified” with the mainland under communist rule.

China’s remarks follow heightened tensions between the two rival nations over the United States’ support for Taiwan’s right to self-governance and independence from the communist mainland.

The bipartisan group of senators includes Democrat Sens. Chris Coons and Tammy Duckworth and Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan. The three senators are expected to meet with senior Taiwanese leaders including President Tsai Ing-wen. The U.S. will also give 750,000 doses of COVID vaccines to Taiwan following a shortage of vaccines in the country amid a recent spike in infections.

A report published by Chinese state press says China “firmly opposes the visit of three U.S. senators to Taiwan and has lodged solemn representations with the United States,” quoting a Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Monday.

In a press conference, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said that the U.S. delegation to Taiwan “has gravely violated the one-China principle and the three-China-U.S. joint communiques that the United States once stated it would uphold.”

"We reject and condemn it,” he said.

Wang demanded that the United States immediately stop any form of official exchanges with Taiwan and warned his U.S. counterparts to exercise “caution” over the “Taiwan question.” He urged the U.S. to “refrain from sending any wrong signals to ‘Taiwan independence’” or risk “further serious damage” to ties between the United States and China for peace and stability in the region.