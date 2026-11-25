Article by Rebel News staff.

Regina Coun. Dan Rashovich says CBC News got it wrong when it reported he forwarded an email containing “great replacement” messaging to his council colleagues. He told Rebel News reporter Lise Merle that the emails show he replied to a thread every councillor already had.

The thread began when a resident wrote to council about the call to prayer broadcast from the Regina City Jamia Masjid, copying every councillor and Mayor Chad Bachynski. Ward 5 Coun. Sarah Turnbull replied, citing the city’s noise bylaw and human rights obligations, and the resident wrote back disagreeing with her, CTV News Regina reported.

Rashovich replied to that second message, saying the resident had “nailed it.” He said he was on his city-issued phone at the time, where the resident’s first email did not show up, and that city administration has confirmed this.

Ward 6 Coun. Victoria Flores then wrote to Rashovich directly, quoting a passage from the first email that described the mosque as a “strategic tactic to expand Islam.” Rashovich said he assumed Flores had mixed up the messages until he opened the original on his home computer and saw it.

CBC reporter Alexander Quon contacted Rashovich on Oct. 20 about the email chain, Rashovich said. After Quon sent the emails, Rashovich wrote back that his reply answered the second message, that he did not share the passage with colleagues, and that he does not believe in it.

Rashovich said CBC published its story after he had provided those facts. He said Quon put five questions to him, all about the passage Flores had pulled from the first email, and that the story singled him out as the councillor who spread it.

In an email to Rashovich, Quon named several experts who reviewed the passage, including Jasmine Zine of Wilfrid Laurier University. As Merle read it out, Zine described the passage as an Islamophobic conspiracy theory that riffs on the great replacement theory.

The passage was not his, Rashovich said: “I didn’t create it. I didn’t send it.” The position he took, he said, was that religious messages should not be broadcast into neighbourhoods, and he said Muslim friends have told him they agree. He also said he had not heard of the replacement theory until the controversy.

CTV’s Nov. 12 report said Rashovich denies purposely sharing the email. It published the thread with the sender’s name removed.

Rashovich said he asked CBC to correct the story and that the broadcaster declined, with a CBC manager telling him in an email that it believes it did nothing wrong. He called the story a “witch hunt.”