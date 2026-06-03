Regina library pays author up to $35,000 a year to work on personal projects while seeking tax hike

The Regina Public Library is paying an established author up to $35,000 annually through a Writer-in-Residence program that allows much of the recipient's time to be spent working on personal writing projects, according to documents obtained by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

The program cost taxpayers $35,240 in 2024 and $33,204 in 2025.

According to the library's own description, the Writer-in-Residence program is intended to provide advice and assistance to local writers while also allowing the selected author to devote time to a specific writing project.

Under the terms of the program, the writer is required to spend at least 16 hours per week fulfilling public-facing duties, including reading manuscripts and meeting with aspiring writers in Regina. The remainder of the writer's work time can be devoted to personal projects.

Records obtained by the CTF show the writer averaged 15 consultation meetings per month during the 2024-25 term and 7.8 meetings per month during the current 2025-26 term.

The current Writer-in-Residence is an established Canadian author who has published more than 20 novels.

“The Regina Public Library is asking families to pay more in taxes while it cuts $35,000 cheques to an author to spend most of their time on their own projects,” said CTF Prairie director Gage Haubrich. “That's a subsidy with slightly more steps.”

The spending comes as the library seeks a 4.33% mill rate increase next year, a move that would amount to more than $1.2 million in additional taxes in 2027.

According to the CTF, the library has increased taxes in nine of the last 10 years.

“Twenty novels in, this author doesn't need Regina taxpayers footing the bill for their next one,” Haubrich said. “The library needs to cancel this program and drop its tax hike.”

The Regina Public Library has argued the Writer-in-Residence program provides mentorship opportunities for local writers and helps support literary development within the community.