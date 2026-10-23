Regina Mayor testifies on police board's decision to fire former chief Farooq Sheikh

Regina Mayor Chad Bachynski testified at the appeal of former Regina Police Chief Farooq Sheikh, describing how the Regina Board of Police Commissioners reached its decision to terminate Sheikh with cause.

Sheikh was fired following a Public Complaints Commission (PCC) investigation initiated by a complaint from a female former member of the police board. The complainant’s identity is protected by a publication ban.

Bachynski, who sits on the board by virtue of his office, told the hearing that all but two members of the Regina Board of Police Commissioners were new following the November 2024 municipal election.

He described text messages between Sheikh and the complainant as reflecting an “adult, flirtatious relationship” and said his reaction was one of betrayal. He cited a “lack of transparency by both” the complainant and Sheikh as a reason for the termination.

Asked about the timing of the decision, Bachynski said the process had already taken considerable time and that the board wanted to “get in front of the narrative.”

He testified that the board reviewed the PCC report, concurred with its findings and assumed they were correct.

According to evidence at the hearing, the PCC found allegations that Sheikh used his position to influence the complainant’s vote on his contract amendment, and that he pushed her off the board, to be unsubstantiated.

During cross-examination by Sheikh’s defence counsel, Brian Pfefferle, Bachynski said he had not reviewed notes or phone records before testifying. With the panel’s permission, he searched his own phone and found a missed call from Sheikh that, just moments earlier, he had not been able to recall.

Bachynski said he had limited recollection of the call. He recalled Sheikh saying he had been “blindsided” and said Sheikh appeared to care about the complainant.

The mayor also testified that Sheikh spoke with him at the Farm Show about an error in his original employment contract, but said he was not paying close attention to the conversation at the time.

The testimony raises questions the city has yet to answer publicly. Why did a largely new board move to terminate a 33-year police veteran based on a report it assumed was correct? Why was the complainant, a member of the chief’s own employer, not subject to the same scrutiny?

And how did the mayor’s stated concern over transparency square with his limited recall of his own conversations with Chief Sheikh?