Regina mother says City asked her daughter back to leisure centre after alleged change room exposure

A Regina mother says the City of Regina asked her and her 12-year-old daughter to return to the Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centre to discuss an alleged incident in the women’s change room, while a police investigation was underway.

Regina Police Service confirmed it received a report on Aug. 6 of “an occurrence of Indecent Exposure at a public facility in the 3100 block of Woodhams Drive.” Police say the investigation is ongoing. No charges have been announced. Rebel News first reported on the complaints in August.

In an interview with Rebel News on Oct. 4, the mother, Chantal, said a City coordinator called her on Sept. 14 to arrange a meeting at the facility with four City staff. She said she cancelled after Regina police advised her not to meet while the investigation was active.

Chantal said she emailed Mayor Chad Bachynski and Ward 4 Councillor Mark Burton on Aug. 4 and 5 and received no reply. Bachynski chairs the Regina Board of Police Commissioners.

In a Sept. 10 email to a Regina resident, a City recreation manager wrote that the City had “initiated an investigation under its Respectful Customer Conduct Policy” and was cooperating with police. In October, the City declined to say whether any restrictions had been placed on the individual involved, citing confidentiality.

The City’s policy allows patrons to use the change room that aligns with their gender identity. In a statement to Rebel News on Aug. 13, the City said it “takes concerns regarding conduct and behaviour in its facilities seriously” and encouraged residents to report concerns to staff immediately.

Chantal said she has since spoken with a Crown prosecutor and expects the file to move forward in the coming weeks.

Rebel News has asked the City of Regina, Regina Police Service and Saskatchewan Public Prosecutions for comment.