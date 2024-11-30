REMINDER: Tomorrow morning we peacefully take back the streets from the Hamas thugs

For more than a year, foreign extremists have ruled our streets and sidewalks. They’ve brought the violence and hatred of Gaza to Canada. It’s shocking, but no-one has done anything about it. Not the politicians, not the police.

For more than a year, police have abided antisemitism and the promotion of terrorism in our neighbourhoods. It’s immoral that they would permit that, and to arrest peaceful citizens standing nearby. This cannot stand.

It’s getting worse. Last week there was a full-on riot in Montreal with hundreds of masked Hamas supporters smashing buildings and ripping up one of Canada’s most beautiful cities.

In Toronto, police have abided a weekly Hamas hate rally right in the heart of a Jewish residential neighbourhood. In fact, the police act like concierges to the antisemites. That’s where they arrested me, simply for trying to take a video of a particularly gruesome antisemitic display.

The police said my mere presence was a breach of the peace — because I was Jewish, and the Hamas activists were disturbed by that. Watch the video of my arrest, if you don’t believe me:

But that’s illegal. Police can’t arrest an innocent person because someone else threatens violence.

Click here to see a letter from our lawyer, Leora Shemesh, sent to Toronto Police today demonstrating that their arrest of me was illegal and outrageous:

This is such a key moment: right now, the precedent in Toronto is that police will arrest Jews on sight, if they upset Hamas thugs. This can’t stand.

I really believe this is a turning point. The politicians and police chiefs are watching: will Canadians meekly accept this? Will Jewish Canadians have to hide their yarmulkes and Stars of David? Or will peaceful people of all backgrounds stand up and stand our ground?

So I’m going back out tomorrow morning at 9 a.m. to the exact same place where the Hamas antisemites set up their vile displays every week. And I’m going to stand peacefully on the sidewalk. With a Canadian flag.

Police say they’ll arrest me. But that’s only because it’s the easy way out for them. If 50 other citizens stand with me, I think the police will have no other choice but to uphold the law — and protect us from the Hamas thugs. If they get violent, arrest them.

Will you join me? I should warn you, there’s a chance you’ll be arrested, too. But lawyer Leora Shemesh has agreed to represent any peaceful people who are falsely arrested.

I understand the idea of being arrested is scary. Last week was the first time I’ve ever been arrested, and it was shocking: to be arrested by your own country’s police, because they care more about the feelings of foreign thugs than local citizens.

But if that’s the state of Canada in 2024, the world ought to know it.

This is the time for courage. Please stand with me, tomorrow at 9 a.m. at the northeast corner of Bathurst & Sheppard in Toronto.

See you tomorrow at 9 a.m.

