Rempel Garner says Ottawa isn’t counting immigration properly as Tim Hortons lobbies for more foreign workers

Conservative immigration critic Michelle Rempel Garner says the federal government cannot say how many immigrants are in Canada, and that the numbers it publishes do not add up. On Thursday’s Rebel Roundup, Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini examined her claims and the records behind them.

“Just look at the data,” Rempel Garner said. She pointed to miscounts of undocumented workers, no exit tracking of people whose visas have expired, and a government chart that presented immigration levels as falling when they were rising. “The government isn’t even counting properly. They don’t even know. So that’s step one.” When the prime minister calls the levels “sustainable,” she said, “he means sustainable for corporate profits.”

Sheila said the workers whose wages are depressed by that system are low-skilled Canadians, while temporary foreign workers and people in the country illegally draw on health care, schools and, in some cases, the Canada Child Benefit.

Tamara pointed to emergency room wait times and classrooms where teachers cannot teach because of the number of students who do not speak English, and said the costs are being downloaded onto municipalities that have neither the funding nor the mandate to deal with them, while Ontario Premier Doug Ford “just never disagrees with the feds.”

Rempel Garner said she would “wager a fairly large bet” that Mark Carney is being advised on immigration levels “by corporate lobbyists who are incentivized to maximize shareholder profits.” She said Conservatives would set levels that make life more affordable for Canadian workers and restore the promise to newcomers that they will not be indentured labourers at a coffee shop whose wages flow to shareholders in the United States and Brazil.

Michelle Rempel Garner says foreign companies like Tim Hortons "profit from cheap foreign labour and depressed wages." Patty Hajdu: "Canadians come first for any work in this country." pic.twitter.com/4ZmVyk6JjQ — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) October 20, 2026

The federal lobbying registry shows Tim Hortons lobbied Ottawa to raise its temporary foreign worker cap from 20 to 30 per cent, telling the government its business would “struggle immensely” otherwise, and lobbied for international students to be allowed to work up to 36 hours a week.

Sheila said that when the temporary foreign worker stream is capped, employers hire from the international student stream instead, since those students can work almost full-time hours and are not Canadian. Tamara added that the International Mobility Program lets employers hire foreign workers without a labour market impact assessment, meaning they never have to show they tried to hire a Canadian first.

.@MichelleRempel Garner was hosting a press conference on mass immigration, and a reporter asked her when she last visited Tim Hortons.



"Not in some time," the Conservative MP replied. pic.twitter.com/8QYu8i1pkn — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 1, 2026

On the international student program, Rempel Garner said Conestoga College went from $64 million in tuition revenue to more than $680 million and recorded a $252 million surplus in a single year, while “nearly two in three international students were crammed into basements and unsafe rentals and lined up at food banks.” “The schools cashed in, everyone else paid the price, the students most of all.”

Sheila then went to the LMIA job postings, where restaurant managers, bookkeepers and coffee attendants in Ontario and British Columbia are listed at $36 an hour. That figure, she explained, is the threshold above which an employer is not subject to the caps on the low-wage stream. Once the worker is hired, deductions for housing and other costs bring the pay back down to a low wage, but the employer has avoided the low-wage stream’s limits.

Fact-checking the government’s immigration claims “could be a full-time job in and of itself,” Tamara said.

The Rebel Roundup airs live at 1 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. MT.