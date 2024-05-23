Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says the quiet part out loud about Trump's criminal trials

Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has come under fire this week for comments she made regarding former President Donald Trump's ongoing legal battles. Ocasio-Cortez, a staunch progressive, said the quiet part out loud when she inadvertently revealed that the criminal trials against him were a means to keep him off the campaign trail.

AOC's remarks came as she spoke to reporters ahead of Trump's rally on Thursday in South Bronx, New York.

"By the way, Trump's doing it in the South Bronx not to make a point, but because he's got court," Ocasio-Cortez said. "And the man practically has the legal version of an ankle bracelet around him, and he can't leave the 5 boroughs because he always has to be in court. So it is truly an embarrassment to him. And I am looking forward to the response of everyday Bronxites talking about how they feel about him coming to their backyard."

The congresswoman's comments quickly drew the attention of Trump's supporters and conservative critics, who accused her of openly admitting that the Democrats' legal battles against the former president were politically motivated.

AOC's remarks appeared to confirm the belief that the former president is the target of a coordinated effort by Democrats and their allies to undermine his political prospects.

Steve Cortes, a former Trump Campaign staff member in 2020, shared Ocasio-Cortez's remarks on X and wrote, "Wow. @AOC accidentally says the quiet part out loud. She mocks President Trump for holding a rally in the South Bronx and brags about how the Democrats' lawfare is forcing him to stay in New York City."

🚨Wow. @AOC accidentally says the quiet part out loud. She mocks President Trump for holding a rally in the South Bronx and brags about how the Democrats’ lawfare is forcing him to stay in New York City:



“By the way, Trump’s doing it in the South Bronx not to make a point but… pic.twitter.com/459TvGZ7zK — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) May 22, 2024

Cortes' post gained significant traction on social media, with many users echoing his sentiment and accusing the Democrats of using the legal system as a tool to hinder Trump's political aspirations.

Some critics argued that AOC's comments demonstrate a lack of respect for the rule of law and the presumption of innocence, while others claimed that the Democrats' focus on Trump's legal troubles is a distraction from more pressing issues, such as the border crisis.