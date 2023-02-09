Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slams Twitter censorship hearing as a waste of government resources, attacks Libs of TikTok

On Wednesday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), slammed the House Oversight Committee's hearing on Twitter's decision to repress the Hunter Biden laptop story in the fall of 2020, calling it a waste of time and public resources.

House Republicans questioned Twitter executives who made the decision to censor the New York Post's story on Hunter Biden's laptop, including Vijaya Gadde, Twitter's former chief legal officer; James Baker, the company's former deputy general counsel; and Yoel Roth, former head of safety and integrity.

Liberal media outlets largely avoided the Hunter Biden laptop story until March 16, 2022, when the New York Times published a report about the federal investigations into alleged tax offenses the president's son is facing.

“We could be talking about the cost of prescription drugs, abortion rights, civil rights, voting rights, but instead we're talking about Hunter Biden's half fake laptop story,” Ocasio-Cortez said, adding that she wanted to submit a Washington Post article into the record, headlined, “Now warning about Hunter Biden-laptop disinfo: The guy who leaked it.”

The Democratic congresswoman argued that political operatives who sought to inject explosive disinformation into the story through the Washington Post faced an “immediate road block” as the New York Post was unable to corroborate their reporting.

She claimed the GOP was “weaponizing” the committee to allow them to do it again, referring to the hearing as a “24-hour hiccup in a right-wing political operation.”

At one point in the hearing, Ocasio-Cortez brought up popular Twitter account “Libs of TikTok” and accused her of enabling acts of stochastic terrorism, including a bomb threat against the Boston Children's Hospital, which the congresswoman claimed was not performing hysterectomies on minors.