Rep. Jim Banks challenges Biden admin's stance on transgender treatments for adopted children
'The Biden administration is cruelly preventing countless children in the foster care and adoption system from going to loving homes just because parents are opposed to irreversible sex change procedures on kids,' Banks said.
Congressman Jim Banks, a Republican from Indiana, has introduced a new legislative proposal. This bill seeks to prohibit child welfare organizations from rejecting potential adoptive parents who pledge to rear children in a way that aligns with the child's birth gender.
"The Biden administration is cruelly preventing countless children in the foster care and adoption system from going to loving homes just because parents are opposed to irreversible sex change procedures on kids," Banks told Fox News.
"This isn’t a liberal or conservative issue. This is just plain wrong, and every sane person knows it," he added.
This development follows the announcement by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) of a new regulation. This rule is designed to guarantee that minors are placed in homes that are supportive of their sexual orientation or gender identity.
The rule "would require that child welfare agencies ensure that each child in their care who identifies as LGBTQI+ receive a safe and appropriate placement and services that help them thrive."
"The proposed rule would protect LGBTQI+ youth by placing them in environments free of hostility, mistreatment, or abuse based on the child’s LGBTQI+ status. And the proposed rule would require that caregivers for LGBTQI+ children are properly and fully trained to provide for the needs of the child related to the child’s self-identified sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression," the HHS website stated.
The SAFE (Sensible Adoption for Every) Home Act, proposed by Representative Banks, aims to bar child welfare agencies and similar organizations receiving federal support from accessing those funds if they turn away prospective parents who object to a child's declared LGBTQ status.
This includes prospective adoptive parents who state they will not support a child's wish for medical, surgical, pharmacological, or psychological treatments if these are not in alignment with the child's biological sex.
Numerous states have already enacted legislation that prohibits physicians from conducting gender-affirming surgeries on transgender minors.
Earlier this year, Congressman Banks spearheaded a bill in the House that proposed to give individuals who underwent transgender surgeries as minors the legal right to sue the medical professionals involved.
