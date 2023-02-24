Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene introduces resolution to figure out how U.S. tax dollars are being spent in Ukraine

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has submitted a Resolution of Inquiry into how U.S. taxpayer dollars are being spent in Ukraine. The resolution was introduced on Friday with the aim of understanding exactly where the money is going.

Greene believes that the Biden administration and "warmongers" have provided over $113 billion in foreign aid to Ukraine, while only $15.46 billion was requested by the border patrol to secure the southern border and prevent Chinese-made fentanyl and human trafficking from entering the country.

She argued that President Trump's proposed border wall, which would have cost $22 billion, would have stopped more than 6 million aliens who have entered the country illegally since Biden took office.

The Congresswoman's resolution calls on President Biden, Defense Secretary Austin, and Secretary of State Blinken to provide the House with all relevant information regarding how taxpayer dollars are being spent in Ukraine.

Greene had previously introduced this same resolution in the 117th Congress with unanimous support among House Foreign Affairs Committee Republicans.

Eight members have co-sponsored Greene's resolution upon its introduction. These include Thomas Massie from Kentucky, Matt Rosendale from Montana, Clay Higgins from Louisiana, Matt Gaetz from Florida, Chip Roy from Texas, Tim Burchett from Tennessee, Mary Miller from Illinois, and Paul Gosar from Arizona.