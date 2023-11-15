Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s ties to controversial social media group where Hamas is glorified come under scrutiny

Michigan Representative Rashida Tlaib, the only Palestinian American in Congress, has been identified as a member of a secretive Facebook group, the Palestinian American Congress, where members have reportedly expressed support for Hamas and shared antisemitic content.

This discovery, made by Fox News Digital, raises questions about her affiliations and the nature of discourse within the group.

The group, which is not searchable on Facebook and is accessible only to members, was discovered to contain posts glorifying Hamas, especially in the aftermath of the deadly attacks on Israel on October 7.

The founder of the group, Maher Abdel-qader, is known for his close ties to Rep. Tlaib and has been involved with other liberal politicians. Abdel-qader has faced criticism for past social media posts that included Holocaust denial.

Amidst the escalating conflict, the group's members have posted messages that seem to justify Hamas' actions and criticize American media for its portrayal of the conflict. One post suggested a violent displacement of Israelis, while another praised the “achievements” of Hamas against Israeli forces.

Rep. Tlaib, who joined the group six years ago and actively posted during her 2018 congressional campaign, has previously come under fire for her association with the group.

In 2019, a report by the Daily Caller News Foundation highlighted numerous antisemitic posts within the group, leading to further scrutiny of Tlaib's connections.

Her relationship with Abdel-qader, the group's founder, extends beyond social media. He has been a prominent fundraiser for Tlaib, contributing significantly to her campaigns and holding a key position in her 2018 campaign's finance committee. Abdel-qader, who has shared antisemitic conspiracy theories in the past, has remained an active supporter of Tlaib and other progressive politicians.

This controversy surfaces as the U.S. House of Representatives voted 234-188 to censure Rep. Tlaib, marking a formal public rebuke for her recent anti-Israel remarks. The censure follows intense debate over her stance on the conflict between Israel and Hamas. Tlaib's office has not responded to requests for comment on these developments.

In addition to Rep. Tlaib, Abdel-qader has supported various progressive politicians, including Cori Bush of Missouri. He has been active in fundraising efforts and political campaigning for several Democratic figures.