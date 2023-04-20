Report claims 'no political influence' on protest response by NZ police, but questions remain

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto SIGN THE PETITION: Let Avi Yemini in Let the Aussie journalist report from New Zealand 26,650 signatures

Goal: 30,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

A report has found there was no political influence over the police response to Covid mandate protesters occupying Parliamentary grounds last year, despite the fact many police officers believed otherwise.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) report, released this week, said there was no “undue political interference”.

But it also said that "many" officers interviewed believed the operation to move in on protesters "had resulted from strong political pressure".

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said he was satisfied that the 225-page IPCA report cleared the government of any improper influence in police operations.

"There was no improper political pressure exerted on the Police Commissioner," he said.

The report described how, on February 9, 2022, the then-Deputy Prime Minister and the Attorney General had visited then-Speaker Trevor Mallard's office "to discuss developments and offer support".

"Both were concerned at the rapid growth in the size of the protest group,” the report said.

The Speaker then contacted the Assistant Commissioner and “communicated his view police should remove protesters from Parliament grounds".

The Assistant Commissioner spoke to Police Commissioner Andrew Coster who then contacted the Speaker, Deputy Prime Minister, and Attorney General for what he described as “an uncomfortable” conversation.

It was after that meeting that Coster directed the Assistant Commissioner to ensure protesters were cleared from the grounds of Parliament the following day.

Coster told the watchdog he had “reached his own independent judgement” about the need to act.

The report said the Assistant Commissioner believed there was an “order from the Commissioner” to act and so he communicated that to the Local Controller.

The Local Controller, however, told IPCA that he believed “the final decision was still his”.

The report said the Local Controller could have chosen not to proceed if he believed it impracticable to do so, "but otherwise the Commissioner's expectations would be adhered to".

Police on the frontline told IPCA “it was obvious to them from early in the operation (although not necessarily before) that it would not succeed” and that they believed the operation would not have occurred without political pressure.

"Some inferred that this pressure crossed the line and intruded on police operational independence," the report said.

The report found the Speaker, as the occupier of Parliament, was entitled to express his views to police "like any other occupier whose premises are unlawfully occupied by others".

Frustration with the failure of police to intervene earlier did not amount to political interference.

"The Commissioner was equally entitled to agree with or reject his view, and in making that determination was under a duty to consider not only the rights of the Speaker as occupier but the wider interests of the community as well as the rights of the protesters," the report said. "The assertion of a strong view by the Speaker, or for that matter by any other Minister, will only cross the bounds of propriety if accompanied by some express or implied inducement or threat of disadvantage. There is nothing to suggest anything of that nature."

National's police spokesperson Mark Mitchell said questions remained after the report.