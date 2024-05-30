Elon Musk denies report that Trump is in conversations to appoint him to advisory role in administration

AP Photo/Alex Brandon

By David Menzies Stand With David Menzies! David Menzies is being intimidated, falsely arrested, and harassed in a repeated effort. It needs to stop and we're fighting back. Support our legal fight E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Former President Donald Trump is reportedly considering appointing Elon Musk to an advisory role if he wins the 2024 presidential election. The two met in March at the estate of conservative billionaire investor Nelson Peltz, along with other wealthy investors, where they discussed various issues. Musk rejected the primary claim of the report.

Sources who spoke to the Wall Street Journal suggest Musk would advise Trump on matters such as border security and the economy. Musk and Peltz have also reportedly informed Trump of their plans to fund a data-driven project aimed at preventing voter fraud.

Additionally, they mentioned an ongoing influence campaign by Musk and others to persuade business leaders to refrain from supporting President Biden's re-election bid.

"Trump has told Musk, one of the world's wealthiest people, he wants to find a way to get him more involved if he wins in November," the Journal reported.

For his part, Musk has denied there were any discussions for a role for him in the potential Trump administration. Posting on X, Musk wrote, "There have not been any discussions of a role for me in a potential Trump Presidency."

There have not been any discussions of a role for me in a potential Trump Presidency — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 30, 2024

Musk has been vocal about his political views, criticizing the "woke mind virus" and expressing support for the Republican Party.

In May 2022, he tweeted that he would vote for the GOP, stating, "In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party. But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican."

The Tesla CEO has also raised concerns about illegal immigration, tweeting in November 2023, "The scale of illegal immigration across the US southern border is staggering." Musk has been critical of the political left, suggesting they are losing the support of the middle ground and mocking the father of communism, Karl Marx, in a tweet.