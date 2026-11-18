On Monday, hours after the Bank of Canada said Tiff Macklem will not seek a second term as governor, a reporter put a question to Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne about picking the next one. "Will you put your thumb on the scales and look more at some of those kind of diversity traits?" the reporter asked.

On Tuesday's Rebel Roundup, Sheila Gunn Reid played the exchange and said she thought the reporter should be fired. "The media in this country knows who the real villains are," she said, "and it is middle-aged white men." Sheila said she did not know who the reporter was.

The reporter had noted that the bank has never had a governor other than a white anglophone man. Champagne did not answer the diversity question directly. He said the day was for thanking the governor, and that there would be "a process, open, merit-based, as we always do in the government, to find the best possible candidate to do the job."

Lise Merle asked whether the government already has a replacement picked. "You think they don't already have his replacement lined up with the most diversified, diverse, inclusive, equitable choice they can?" she said.

She and Sheila then joked about who that person would be, with Lise predicting "a sustainable economics PhD." Sheila said she couldn't wait to see who they come up with next.

Sheila argued that, in the language of the left, "everybody involved here is a privileged white male," from Champagne to the reporter. She said the left voted for Prime Minister Mark Carney, a former governor of both the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England, anyway. "It'd be nice if these people actually voted with their own social justice values," she said.

Sheila closed by pointing to the criticism Alberta Premier Danielle Smith gets from the "feminist left" for being "too conservative of a woman." "Make it make sense," she said.