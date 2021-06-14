Reporter who received death threats for breaking 2016 story on Bill Clinton tarmac meeting dies in apparent suicide

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Police in Alabama are investigating the apparent suicide of a journalist who broke the explosive 2016 story involving former President Bill Clinton’s secret meeting with then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch on a Phoenix tarmac while his wife, Hillary Clinton, was under federal criminal investigation during her presidential run. Prior to his death, the reporter, Christopher Sign, had alleged that his family received “significant” death threats and that his credit cards were hacked.

Alabama-based AL.com reported that Hoover police received a 911 call of a person down at a residence. Police and fire personnel arrived to discover the deceased body of the 45-year-old Sign. “Hoover police Lt. Keith Czeskleba said the death is being investigated as a suicide,” reported the outlet.

Sign, who played football for the University of Alabama, later worked as a journalist for a local ABC News station in Alabama after working at a news station in Phoenix, AZ.

The New York Post detailed how Sign broke the 2016 presidential campaign news that Bill Clinton met with then-AG Lynch at Phoenix’s Sky Harbor Airport while she was investigating the use of a private email server by Hillary Clinton while she was Secretary of State.

Sign told Fox News in 2020 that he “knew something had occurred that was a bit unusual” on the tarmac, which he described as a “planned meeting.” “It was not a coincidence,” he said.

“[The book] details everything that they don’t want you to know and everything they think you forgot, but Bill Clinton was on that plane for 20 minutes and it wasn’t just about golf, grandkids, and Brexit. There’s so much that doesn’t add up,” he said. “He then sat and waited in his car with the motorcade, her airstairs come down, most of her staff gets off, he then gets on as the Secret Service and FBI are figuring out ‘How in the world are we supposed to handle this? What are we supposed to do?’”

Sign, who alleged that he received death threats for breaking the story, maintained that the story wasn’t "about right or left, Republican or Democrat, it’s about right and wrong and journalism.”

“My family received significant death threats shortly after breaking this story,” he said. “Credit cards hacked. You know, my children, we have code words. We have secret code words that they know what to do.”