Reporting from Dublin’s refugee camp today was one of the wildest days of my life

My videographer Lincoln Jay and I had flown to Ireland because there was a shocking crime committed two days ago: a foreign migrant had allegedly raped a ten-year-old Irish girl, at the massive, 2,000-person refugee camp the government has just made. And while the political class ignored the story, the community was shocked and horrified.

So today a thousand Dubliners protested at the gates of that massive refugee camp.

But they protest a bit differently over here in Ireland. A half dozen lads started shooting fireworks at police. And three men on horses stomped through the police lines. The police put on their riot gear, and responded with pepper spray.

I’d never seen anything like it.

I’ve watched the evening news in Dublin, and the entire establishment is condemning the protesters. They’re being called violent and racist and “far-right” and every other name in the book.

But the fact remains, the political and media establishment has failed to deal with the crisis of mass immigration — especially mass immigration from third world countries, where they treat women as property and where rape culture is real.

I’m sure the Irish police — called the Garda — can win their street fights with the handful of violent protesters. No doubt about it. But until the Irish establishment realises that concerns about mass immigration are real, the protests aren’t going away.

And, heartbreakingly, this week’s rape is probably not the last.

