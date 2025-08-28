Reporting on Saskatchewan budget deficit ignores strain of population increase, says Michael Couros

On yesterday’s episode of The Gunn Show, Sheila Gunn Reid was joined by Lise Merle and Michael Couros to discuss the sinking of Saskatchewan’s budget, from a $12 million surplus to a $349 million deficit.

“One deficit does not bother me,” said Michael. “Now, one of the things that has not been mentioned in this report is: what has our population increase been over the last little while? And how much has the new population used our social services, our healthcare, etc., that are contributing to this deficit?”

“It is one of the founding principles of our Sask party to have smaller government, and to never be in the hole,” said Lise. “According to the Fraser Institute, under Premier Scott Moe, 2021, 2022, and 2023 have been the three highest years for per-person spending on record… We are spending a great deal of money in Saskatchewan that we don’t quite have, and as a Conservative… too many of these in a row is a real area of concern for me.”