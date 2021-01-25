REPORTS: Convicted kiddie porn creep, Gerry Hawes, donated to Liberals dozens of times

OrilliaMatters File Photo

A former federal Liberal candidate recently sentenced to house arrest on charges of accessing child pornography has donated money to the Liberal Party of Canada dozens of times.

Gerry Hawes, 59, is a former Liberal party candidate for Simcoe North, sentenced last week to eight months of house arrest, a 240-day conditional sentence. He formerly worked as a senior policy advisor with the provincial government for 12 years.

According to a report by Midland Today,

Hawes pleaded guilty during an earlier appearance to accessing child pornography. A charge of possessing child pornography was dropped following the sentencing Thursday. Images believed to be child pornography were traced to the Internet Protocol (IP) address assigned to Hawes early last year, according to the admitted statement of facts. His laptop was seized during an OPP investigation and a forensic analysis found images on the inaccessible web browser Firefox cache. Police were only able to say the images were accessed by the user but not if they were intentionally downloaded and saved.

Elections Canada's publicly viewable donation records show that a Gerry Hawes of Orillia, Ontario, has previously donated to the Liberal Party of Canada, the Simcoe North Federal Liberal Association and to Gerard Kennedy's unsuccessful 2006 Liberal leadership campaign.

In total, Hawes is recorded as having handed over 85 donations to Liberal organizations, ranging in value from $10 to $919.98.

Last week, MP Derek Sloan was kicked out of the Conservative Party of Canada after it was discovered that he had received a $131 donation from the Canadian white nationalist Paul Fromm — though the donation was made in his full name, Frederick P. Fromm.