Republican AG pledges to prosecute those assisting women in obtaining out-of-state abortions

AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File

Last week, Steve Marshall, the Republican Attorney General of Alabama, declared in a legal document that he plans to take legal action against abortion providers who assist people from the state in securing abortions in other states. Multiple reports confirm this.

The Hill reports that Marshall contends those who facilitate travel for a pregnant woman to get an abortion are engaging in “criminal conspiracy,” given that abortion is unlawful in Alabama.

“An elective abortion performed in Alabama would be a criminal offense; thus, a conspiracy formed in the State to have that same act performed outside the State is illegal,” the brief stated.

“The conspiracy is what is being punished, even if the final conduct never occurs,” Marshall said in the filing. “That conduct is Alabama-based and is within Alabama’s power to prohibit.”

The legal filing was Marshall's answer to a lawsuit initiated by abortion providers, a case he is seeking to have thrown out.

“Alabama can no more regulate out-of-state abortions than another state can deem its laws legalizing abortions to apply to Alabama,” The Yellowhammer Fund, an organization advocating for abortion rights, argued the case.

The concept of traveling for abortions, sometimes referred to as “abortion tourism,” gained prominence among pro-abortion advocates following the overturning of Roe v. Wade last year.

In the wake of that decision, numerous states with Republican leadership have enacted laws aimed at safeguarding the rights of the unborn. Conversely, legislators who are pro-abortion have been striving to establish states like California and New York as "safe havens" for accessible abortion services.

This year, Idaho escalated its anti-abortion legislative efforts. The state's lawmakers put forth legislation focused on “abortion trafficking,” which was subsequently signed into law by Republican Governor Brad Little. The new law aims to prevent adults from transporting pregnant minors across state borders for the purpose of ending a pregnancy.

“An adult who, with the intent to conceal an abortion from the parents or guardian of a pregnant, un-emancipated minor, either procures an abortion … or obtains an abortion-inducing drug for the pregnant minor to use for an abortion by recruiting, harboring, or transporting the pregnant minor within this state commits the crime of abortion trafficking,” the law, H.B. 242, states, Townhall reported.

Individuals who violate this statute may be subject to a prison sentence ranging from two to five years and could also be subject to legal action initiated by the child's parent or legal guardian.