Republican Rep. Scott Perry clashes with reporter questioning the lack of concrete evidence for Biden's impeachment
During a Freedom Caucus press conference on the U.S. Capitol steps on Tuesday, Rep. Scott Perry did not mince words after Speaker Kevin McCarthy revealed plans for an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.
“What actual evidence do you have as opposed to allegations to show to the American public that would merit an actual impeachment inquiry of Joe Biden and prove that today isn’t just about some of you [inaudible]?” asked an off-camera reporter, the Daily Wire reported.
The reporter insinuated that McCarthy's actions were in retaliation for the impeachments of Donald Trump.
“This isn’t about political revenge. We have the bank accounts we can see, ma’am,” Perry shot back. “You can see that the homes that the Bidens own can’t be afforded on a congressional or Senate salary. You also understand that it’s not normal for family members to receive millions of dollars from overseas interests. Those things aren’t normal.”
“That’s not normal to have 20 shell companies, these things are not normal,” he continued. “And it alludes to not only just widespread corruption, but money laundering, if not influence peddling itself and we also have the president, the vice president at the time, on record saying that the prosecutor was fired. ‘Well, son of a b*tch! The prosecutor was fired,’ right? Because the prosecutor was going after the company that his son was working on.”
“That’s what we have. If you can’t see that. If you want, if you are that blind, I’ll turn it over to the attorneys,” Perry concluded as he walked away from the podium.
The reporter stated that “the American people can’t see that, they think it’s political revenge.”
Perry then shouted, “It’s because you don’t report on it!”
